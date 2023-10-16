LinkedIn to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees Amid Slow Hiring Demand

LinkedIn, the social media network for professionals owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees in its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This marks the second round of job cuts for LinkedIn this year, as the demand for hiring services continues to slow down. The layoffs will affect more than 3% of the company’s 20,000-strong workforce.

These job cuts are part of a wider trend in the technology sector, which has seen tens of thousands of job losses this year due to an uncertain economic outlook. According to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the sector has already laid off 141,516 employees in the first half of the year, compared to only about 6,000 last year.

LinkedIn generates revenue through ad sales and charging for subscriptions to its recruiting and sales professional services. The network provides a platform for businesses to connect with suitable job candidates. In May, the company had already cut 716 jobs across its sales, operations, and support teams as part of its efforts to streamline operations and make quicker decisions.

This latest round of layoffs comes as a result of the ongoing challenges faced the job market. With hiring demand slowing down, LinkedIn is taking necessary steps to realign its workforce. These changes are aimed at ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability and ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its users and customers.

Sources:

– Reuters: “LinkedIn to lay off about 1,000 employees”

– Challenger, Gray & Christmas: Technology Sector Job Cuts