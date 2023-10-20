LinkedIn to Lay Off 668 Employees in Latest Round of Cuts

LinkedIn, a company owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off approximately 668 employees across various teams. This is the second time this year that the company has announced job cuts, following the laying off of 716 employees in May. The goal of these cuts is to streamline decision-making within the organization.

In an email sent out to employees, LinkedIn’s leadership explained that the cuts are necessary in order to adapt the company’s organizational structures, improve agility and accountability, and drive efficiency and transparency through reduced layering. The reductions will affect 563 roles in research and development, with 137 engineering management roles and 38 product roles being eliminated. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across the engineering team.

The company assures employees that those directly affected the cuts will receive support during the transition. Detailed information will be provided in a meeting titled “Required Attendance: R&D Role Reductions.” Leaders from product or engineering executive teams will also communicate specifics pertaining to each organization and how they will navigate these changes as a collective.

The decisions to implement these cuts were made with careful consideration of the long-term needs of the business, and the company recognizes the contributions of each affected individual to the growth and success of LinkedIn. In the coming days, the focus will be on supporting colleagues and moving forward with the vision, mission, and values of the company as guiding principles.

As these layoffs occur during challenging times, LinkedIn emphasizes the importance of empathy and understanding among colleagues as they provide support for one another.

