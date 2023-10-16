Microsoft’s LinkedIn Announces Further Job Cuts

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, has revealed plans to cut approximately 670 jobs across its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This comes after the company already axed 716 jobs in May, following a trend of cuts at various other major tech firms. While LinkedIn stated that talent changes are a necessary part of managing their business, the news highlights the challenges faced the company amidst a slowdown in hiring and a decline in advertising spending.

As a platform that generates revenue from job ad listings and premium subscriptions, LinkedIn has approximately 950 million users globally. Despite the recent job cuts, the platform continues to sign up new members. However, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company saw a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue, down from 10% in the previous quarter.

This decline in revenue is partly attributed to a broader trend within the technology sector. Since late 2022, there have been tens of thousands of layoffs at tech companies like Amazon, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. These companies have been heavily investing in AI-powered technologies, such as ChatGPT (owned Microsoft) and Bard (by Google).

According to a report from US-based employment consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the US technology sector has experienced over 150,000 job cuts this year alone, surpassing any other industry.

These job cuts at LinkedIn reflect the ongoing challenges faced tech companies as they navigate the changing landscape of the industry. Despite the setbacks, LinkedIn remains a widely-used platform for recruiters worldwide, and it will be interesting to see how they adapt and evolve to maintain their position in the market.

