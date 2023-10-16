Microsoft Cuts 668 Jobs at LinkedIn in Latest Round of Layoffs

Microsoft is implementing another round of layoffs, this time affecting 668 jobs across multiple teams at LinkedIn. The cuts were made as part of an organizational restructuring effort to ensure continued value for members and customers. The affected teams encompass engineering, product, talent, and finance.

LinkedIn’s SVP of Engineering Mohak Shroff and CPO Tomer Cohen provided a more detailed account of the layoffs in a memo to employees. Of the positions being eliminated, 563 are in LinkedIn’s research and development department, 137 are engineer management roles, and 38 are product staffers. The majority of the cuts, totaling 388 jobs, are coming from engineering teams.

Shroff and Cohen explained that these changes are necessary for Microsoft to improve agility, accountability, and efficiency within its organizational structures. The executives stated that the remaining employees will focus on filling critical gaps in the company’s roadmap.

While LinkedIn did not offer additional comments about the layoffs, anonymous LinkedIn employees on the tech industry jobs site Blind confirmed the news. There are rumors of additional job cuts being announced Microsoft next week.

These layoffs come after Microsoft’s slightly decrease in profits, with a net of $72.4 billion (£59b) in its fiscal year ending June 30. The company previously announced plans to cut 10,000 employees at the end of the third quarter, followed a second wave of firings in July.

Despite criticism from employees, Microsoft’s share prices remain unaffected and have even reached all-time highs this year. The company recently acquired video game studio Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion and received regulatory approval for the deal. However, the company’s employees have experienced pay freezes and ongoing job cuts.

