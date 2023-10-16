LinkedIn to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Another Round of Layoffs

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned career network, has announced that it will be laying off approximately 3% of its workforce, which amounts to about 668 positions. The job cuts will affect various teams within the company, including engineering, product, talent, and finance.

In a statement, LinkedIn acknowledged that talent changes are a challenging but necessary part of managing their business. This round of layoffs comes after the company announced over 700 job cuts in May, as well as a significant number of layoffs parent company Microsoft throughout the year.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn has been experiencing continuous growth. The company recently revealed that its annual revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time in the fiscal year that ended in June. LinkedIn generates revenue not only from advertisements on its platform but also from users who pay for premium features.

LinkedIn currently has around 19,500 employees, while Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, had a global workforce of 221,000 full-time employees as of July. With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was finalized on Friday, the company will be adding thousands more employees to its workforce.

It is important to note that Activision Blizzard had approximately 13,000 employees as of late last year.

Overall, these latest layoffs reflect the ongoing adjustments and changes that companies must make to effectively manage their businesses. While LinkedIn continues to thrive, it is taking measures to ensure its long-term success and growth in an ever-evolving market.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]