LinkedIn Introduces New Ranking of Top MBA Programs with Career Focus

LinkedIn, the popular social media platform, has joined the ranks of MBA rankings providers with its own Top MBA Programs list. Unlike traditional rankings that emphasize various criteria such as research quality and thought leadership, LinkedIn’s ranking is uniquely focused on career outcomes.

The motivation behind LinkedIn’s ranking was simple: to identify which MBA programs best set up their alumni for long-term career success. The ranking employs a methodology that primarily considers career-focused factors. This includes hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity.

Hiring and demand are measured analyzing labor market demand and job placement rates for graduates. This criterion utilizes LinkedIn hiring data and assessments of the number of InMail messages graduates receive from recruiters.

The ability to advance examines promotions achieved graduates and how quickly they reach senior leadership roles. Network strength assesses the connectedness of alumni, including growth rate, average connections with individuals in director-level positions or above, and changes in network size pre and post-MBA.

Leadership potential evaluates the percentage of MBA graduates who have gained C-suite or entrepreneurial experience. Finally, gender diversity measures the degree of gender parity among graduating cohorts.

With its career-focused approach, LinkedIn’s MBA ranking offers a fresh perspective for prospective students. It provides valuable information for individuals looking to make data-driven decisions about their MBA programs. However, critics suggest that more transparency is needed regarding the methodology. Questions regarding the definition of “top” companies, equal consideration of all top companies, and compensation tracking remain unanswered.

In the inaugural ranking, Harvard Business School claims the top spot, followed Stanford Graduate School of Business and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. The top five is dominated M7 Business Schools, including The Wharton School and MIT Sloan School of Management.

LinkedIn’s ranking adds a new dimension to the existing pool of MBA rankings, offering insights specifically geared toward career outcomes. As with any ranking, it’s important for prospective students to consider multiple sources of information and evaluate their personal career goals when choosing an MBA program.

FAQ

Why is LinkedIn’s MBA ranking unique?

LinkedIn’s ranking is unique because it focuses primarily on career outcomes rather than research quality and thought leadership, which are often considered in traditional rankings.

What factors does LinkedIn’s ranking consider?

LinkedIn’s ranking considers hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity.

What are the top-ranked MBA programs according to LinkedIn?

According to LinkedIn’s inaugural ranking, the top five MBA programs are Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, The Wharton School, and MIT Sloan School of Management.

Are there any criticisms of LinkedIn’s ranking?

Critics argue that more transparency is needed regarding the methodology, particularly in defining “top” companies and tracking compensation beyond promotions to director or VP titles.