LinkedIn’s Gen AI Features Transforming Recruiting and Learning

LinkedIn has introduced new AI-powered features in its Recruiter and Learning platforms, known as Gen AI, to enhance and streamline the recruitment and learning processes.

LinkedIn Learning now offers an AI-powered coaching feature that allows users to ask questions and receive narrative answers generated from tailored courses. Initially focused on softskills, this functionality will gradually expand to cover other courses. This feature eliminates the need for users to take lengthy courses or search the internet for information, providing a comprehensive learning library for reference and support.

The impact of this feature extends beyond just LinkedIn Learning. It has the potential to revolutionize coaching networks and assist employees with mental health issues, personal relationship challenges, and technology-related queries.

LinkedIn Recruiter also benefits from AI-powered tools designed to automate various manual tasks in the recruitment process. These tools assist with candidate discovery, providing smarter suggestions for job titles, skills, locations, and companies. Additionally, LinkedIn Recruiter offers simplified candidate outreach through AI-assisted InMails, automated follow-up messages, CRM and email integrations. It also provides actionable data and insights for in-depth analysis of job advertisements, posting performance, and other metrics.

The demonstrations presented LinkedIn show how AI can significantly save time and leverage data from the LinkedIn Economic Graph or a company’s internal database. Gen AI is poised to transform recruitment practices, automating and optimizing every step of the process, from candidate sourcing to onboarding.

LinkedIn’s commitment to advancing Gen AI technology showcases how it can be a valuable tool for improving productivity, operational efficiency, and providing superpowered assistance to employees and recruiters.

