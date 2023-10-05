LinkedIn Announces New AI-Based Tool for Talent Acquisition

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called “Recruiter 2024”. This tool aims to simplify the process of talent acquisition providing a range of features to users. The CEO of LinkedIn, Ryan Roslansky, introduced the tool at the Talent Connect Summit in New York.

“Recruiter 2024” will allow users to plan and run job ad campaigns, highlighting the changing landscape of job markets. Roslansky emphasized the role of AI in developing new playbooks for the industry. He mentioned that AI helps understand the needs of users and enables the creation of tailored products.

LinkedIn has observed a significant increase in interest in AI courses on the platform, with a 65% surge over the past year. Responding to this growing trend, LinkedIn has launched an AI-powered coaching program in its “Learning” section. This program will offer purpose-built content and real-time suggestions to users based on their career aspirations.

Initially, the new recruitment and learning tools will be made available to selected users. However, the long-term plan is to provide access to all users, either through a subscription or for free. Microsoft, the parent company of LinkedIn, is also investing in AI-based features, with plans to incorporate them into Bing, MS Office Suite, and Windows.

LinkedIn is not alone in integrating AI into their products. Many other companies, such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Baidu, and IBM, have embraced AI as a core part of their operations. The widespread adoption of AI signifies a seismic shift in the way technology is used across industries.

As AI continues to gain momentum, governments are also working on regulations to address concerns such as abuse and job loss. The world is witnessing a profound transformation in how companies and individuals navigate the technology landscape, and AI is becoming an essential tool for success.

