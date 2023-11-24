LinkedIn and Unyoked Collaborate to Promote “Treecharging” for Australian Professionals

LinkedIn, the professional networking site, has joined forces with startup Unyoked to launch an innovative initiative called “Treecharging”. This partnership aims to revitalize Australian professionals and provide them with a unique approach to enhance their productivity and well-being.

In an effort to address the challenges faced Australian professionals in the digital disconnect, LinkedIn and Unyoked, an environmentally-focused startup, have released a comprehensive guide titled “The Nature of Work”. This collaboration seeks to counter the work-life imbalance providing tangible solutions, leveraging the unique synergy between these two industry giants.

“Treecharging” revolves around harnessing the power of nature to alleviate stress and recharge energies, going beyond conventional practices. The guide serves as a personalized resource to tackle the specific challenges faced Australian professionals and offers a practical roadmap to maintain a healthy work-life harmony.

The combination of LinkedIn’s expertise in the professional sphere and Unyoked’s knowledge in integrating nature converge in this initiative, aiming to transform the way Australian professionals cope with increasing work pressures. “The Nature of Work” not only provides a breather but also lays a solid foundation for improving productivity in the workplace.

Cayla Dengate, LinkedIn’s expert in professional careers, emphasizes the power of connecting with nature to recalibrate and stay ahead of issues like burnout. She notes that spending time outdoors is not only a great way to disconnect but can also help professionals advance in their careers providing the mental clarity and space needed to be creative and more productive during working hours.

Cam Grant, co-founder of Unyoked, highlights the detrimental effects of an always-on work culture. He emphasizes that humans perform better, think better, and feel better when they slow down, disconnect occasionally, and immerse themselves in the natural world, rather than waiting for the next notification.

With “The Nature of Work”, LinkedIn and Unyoked offer more than just a guide; they extend an invitation to rediscover the balance between professional and personal life, fostering sustainable productivity and lasting well-being for Australian professionals.

