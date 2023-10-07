A Recruiter 2024: LinkedIn’s New AI Tool to Optimize Recruiting Processes

LinkedIn’s Vice President of Product, Hari Srinivasan, recently announced the launch of a new professional tool offered the company – the Recruiter 2024. This tool aims to optimize recruiting processes through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aligns with the future trends in the recruitment sector.

The Recruiter 2024 system aims to engage candidates and accelerate talent searches, ultimately helping fill job opportunities more efficiently and effectively. As AI continues to impact the field of recruitment and selection, LinkedIn reports that 61% of HR professionals already utilize some form of AI in their work. This new tool aims to support this technological shift in the industry.

According to a recent LinkedIn survey, the influence of AI on jobs goes beyond changing how tasks are performed; it also impacts the required skills for each position. The survey predicts that 65% of the skills needed for job vacancies will change within the next seven years, 2030. This shift is already evident as there has been a significant increase in job listings mentioning AI or experience in AI on the platform, with the number tripling in recent years.

In Brazil specifically, the opportunities involving AI or generative AI have increased 3.2 times within just 24 months. This growth reflects the enthusiasm of Brazilians regarding the possibilities that this technology offers.

Overall, the Recruiter 2024 tool exemplifies LinkedIn’s commitment to leveraging AI to revolutionize the recruitment process. It not only focuses on optimizing current processes but also anticipates and adapts to future industry trends. With the increasing integration of AI in recruitment, professionals will need to develop the necessary skills to thrive in this evolving landscape.

