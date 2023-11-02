New LinkedIn Verification Feature Enhances Account Security and Trust

LinkedIn, the professional social network, has recently introduced a new identity verification feature in Brazil to ensure the authenticity of user accounts. This free feature can be accessed anyone through the confirmation of a corporate email or using the Persona tool. By implementing this verification system, LinkedIn aims to enhance user security and provide a trustworthy platform for individuals to build their careers and expand their businesses.

Obtaining the verification badge on LinkedIn is a simple process that can be completed either through a corporate email or using the Persona tool.

Using a corporate email, employees can request a verification code to verify their identity on LinkedIn. This can be done following these steps on the LinkedIn app:

1. Access your profile (Android | iOS).

2. Tap the three-dot icon.

3. Go to the “About This Profile” section.

4. Enter the corporate email address.

5. Tap “Send Code” and check your email for the verification code.

6. Enter the code in the app and tap “Confirm.”

Please note that verification codes are valid for 15 minutes, and as a security measure, corporate emails are re-verified every 365 days.

Alternatively, users can also verify their identity on the platform using the Persona tool, which utilizes NFC technology to read official documents. The process is as follows:

1. Access your profile on the LinkedIn app.

2. Tap the three-dot icon.

3. Go to the “About This Profile” section.

4. Select “Verify Now.”

5. Accept the Persona terms of use.

6. Take a photo of your official document with NFC.

7. Scan the NFC chip on the document.

8. Take a photo of yourself.

9. Confirm the submission of data to authenticate your account.

It’s important to note that the name on the LinkedIn profile must match the name on the official document for successful verification.

For those who wish to remove the LinkedIn verification badge, this can be done within the “Settings & Privacy” section under Verifications.

Overall, the new LinkedIn verification feature offers users an added layer of security and ensures that the professional network remains a reliable platform for career development and business expansion.

FAQ:

Q: Why is LinkedIn introducing an identity verification feature?

A: LinkedIn aims to enhance user security and provide a trustworthy platform.

Q: How can I verify my identity on LinkedIn using a corporate email?

A: Employees can request a verification code and enter it on the LinkedIn app.

Q: What is the Persona tool on LinkedIn?

A: The Persona tool uses NFC technology to read official documents for identity verification.

Q: Can I remove the LinkedIn verification badge?

A: Yes, you can remove the badge within the “Settings & Privacy” section.