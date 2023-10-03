LinkedIn Learning Introduces AI Assistant for Career Development

LinkedIn Learning, a leading corporate learning platform, is taking a bold step towards the future of online education. With the introduction of an AI-powered virtual assistant, the company aims to redefine how professionals seek career advancement and skill development.

LinkedIn Learning is known for its instructional video courses, covering a wide range of specialization topics. Until now, the platform’s main focus has been providing a broad range of video instructions, taught experts in various fields, from business networking to JavaScript programming.

The addition of the AI assistant marks a new era for the platform, allowing users to ask specific questions about their business challenges. Initially focused on leadership and management topics, the assistant provides highly personalized answers, taking into account the user’s role and individual situation. This is made possible insights extracted from LinkedIn Learning’s extensive video library.

Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, explained that in an era where job titles are rapidly changing, LinkedIn is trying to encourage hiring people whose skills match the job requirements, regardless of their title or education. By focusing on the necessary skills to effectively perform the job, one realizes that there are thousands of potential candidates out there.

With the arrival of the AI assistant, users now have the opportunity to interact with a virtual coach that resembles a human business professional. The AI assistant not only provides answers but also asks questions, encouraging users to discuss the challenges they face and share similar experiences with their colleagues.

Furthermore, the AI assistant recommends relevant LinkedIn Learning videos related to the specific topic. It is expected that this will not replace the platform’s video courses but rather increase traffic to the recorded classes as it makes recommendations.

While other learning organizations such as Khan Academy and Duolingo have already adopted similar approaches with AI assistants, LinkedIn Learning believes that its assistant can attract a wider range of users, including those who might not typically consider watching instructional videos.

In initial tests, the AI assistant has gained popularity among professionals in leadership positions. Its ease of use and quick responses allow even busy executives to ask questions during short breaks between meetings. LinkedIn Learning ensures that user privacy will be maintained.

The company plans to make this new feature available to customers with LinkedIn Learning Hub plans throughout the year at no additional cost.

Sources:

– LinkedIn Learning

– Reuters

– Fast Company