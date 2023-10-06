Why Did You Put a Green Circle on LinkedIn?

In a recent article, the author discusses a situation where a character named Wira is confronted his boss, Pak Andri, about a green circle on his LinkedIn profile. Wira is unsure how to respond to Pak Andri’s inquiry, as he is torn between being honest and risking potential repercussions at work. He knows that if he admits to wanting to leave the company, it could lead to a lengthy conversation or even result in him being fired. Wira is generally a person who struggles with lying, so he doesn’t want to make up an excuse that will easily be exposed as a lie.

Pak Andri, on the other hand, has only been Wira’s boss for two months, but Wira has already noticed that he is not easily deceived. The author questions whether it is appropriate for Pak Andri to judge Wira’s performance solely based on the green circle on his LinkedIn account.

It is important to consider that a green circle on LinkedIn typically indicates that a person is open to job opportunities or actively looking for a new job. However, it should not be the sole basis for evaluating someone’s performance at work. This simple indicator does not provide enough context to understand the employee’s motivation for seeking other opportunities.

In this situation, it would be more effective for Pak Andri to have an open and honest conversation with Wira to understand his goals and aspirations. It is essential for leaders to create an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their career plans without fear of negative consequences. By doing so, employers can gain valuable insights and potentially address any issues that may be affecting employee performance.

It is important for bosses and employees alike to remember that LinkedIn is a professional networking platform, and people have different reasons for using it. It is not fair to make assumptions or judgments based solely on a green circle indicating job-seeking preferences.

In conclusion, evaluating an employee’s performance based solely on a green circle on LinkedIn is not an appropriate or accurate measure. Leaders should focus on open communication with their employees to understand their career goals and provide support when needed.

Sources:

– LinkedIn.com, professional networking platform.