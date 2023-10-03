LinkedIn Unveils New AI Features for Recruiting and Coaching

LinkedIn is expanding its AI features introducing new tools for recruiting, coaching, and more. One of the new features called Recruiter 2024 utilizes generative AI and LinkedIn insights to help recruiters find the right talent quickly. By inputting the desired criteria using natural language, LinkedIn will create a project and provide a list of candidates that fit the specific requirements. The platform also offers recommendations to optimize the search, such as suggesting the expansion of the targeted location or considering hybrid roles based on demographic data.

In addition to the recruiting feature, LinkedIn has introduced an AI-powered Coaching Experience. This feature allows professionals to engage with an AI chatbot that provides real-time advice and tailored content. Users can ask management and leadership-related questions, and the chatbot will respond understanding their situation and delivering customized advice, examples, and feedback. The coaching experience also connects users to relevant LinkedIn courses and materials.

LinkedIn plans to pilot the Recruiter 2024 and Coaching Experience with a select group of customers, with a broader rollout planned for all Recruiter and Learning Hub customers throughout the year. The platform is also launching Accelerate for Campaign Manager, a tool that offers personalized campaign recommendations to marketers in just minutes.

These new AI features from LinkedIn aim to streamline recruiters’ efforts, enhance coaching and development opportunities for professionals, and provide marketers with quicker campaign insights. With the integration of generative AI and data-driven insights, LinkedIn continues to leverage AI technology for the benefit of its users.

