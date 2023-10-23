Website Exposes Employees’ Sentiments on Israeli-Hamas Conflict

A website called anti-israel-employees.com has recently gained attention for publishing over 17,000 posts in the last 10 days. The site claims to have obtained these posts mainly from LinkedIn and aims to provide a “global live feed of potentially supportive sentiments for terrorism among company employees.” The website categorizes individuals their workplace, intending to shame them for their views on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The website initially went offline for a day before being moved to a new web address. It listed employees from major corporations such as Amazon, Mastercard, and Ernst & Young, sharing their LinkedIn profiles, posts, and profile photos. The creator of the site, Itai Liptz, explained that the goal was to expose individuals publicly supporting Hamas.

However, the website also highlighted posts from individuals who didn’t explicitly show support for Hamas, with some users utilizing hashtags like “#GazaUnderAttack” or drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Users were encouraged to submit posts they believed should be exposed, and the site assigned a “hate score” to companies.

This website’s emergence coincides with a broader debate on online expression during international conflicts. Similar lists have been created to track college students expressing support for Palestinians. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, also reported removing nearly 800,000 pieces of content violating its rules within three days after the Hamas attacks.

Some individuals who were featured on the website have already deleted their LinkedIn posts or profiles. Liptz acknowledged that capturing all pro-Palestinian sentiment was a mistake. The site reappeared at a new web address, overseen Guy Ophir, an Israeli lawyer, after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn confirmed that the site had violated its rules scraping content using automated programs. However, Liptz denied this claim, while Ophir argued that LinkedIn was infringing on their right to free speech. Employees at Meta and LinkedIn have expressed concern about the potential chilling effect on online speech.

Sources: The New York Times