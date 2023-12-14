LinkedIn Expands Verification Program in the UK to Enhance User Security

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has announced the expansion of its verification program in the UK. The program, developed in partnership with Persona, offers UK users the opportunity to verify their profiles for free.

With the goal of reaching 100 million verified users 2025, LinkedIn aims to strengthen its partnership with the identity verification platform. UK members can now utilize their e-passports to confirm their identities through Persona, which grants them a verification badge on their LinkedIn profiles.

This initiative is part of LinkedIn’s ongoing efforts to improve security on its platform and combat fake profiles and fraud. The partnership extension with Persona is just one of the recent actions LinkedIn has taken to ensure the authenticity of connections and protect its users.

Ngaire Moyes, LinkedIn’s UK manager, highlighted the importance of identity verification in making informed decisions about the authenticity of the people and businesses users interact with. The additional layer of verification adds an extra level of security.

Persona CEO, Rick Song, expressed excitement about the collaboration with LinkedIn and their shared vision of building safe and authentic connections worldwide. The partnership supports LinkedIn’s global expansion plans.

In addition to the verification program, LinkedIn encourages users to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) and utilize strong, unique passwords for their accounts. They also recommend omitting email addresses from profiles and adding alternate contact details for account recovery.

LinkedIn’s commitment to user security is further demonstrated through the launch of various features aimed at detecting suspicious messages and identifying fake profiles that use AI-generated photos.

By expanding their verification program and implementing comprehensive security measures, LinkedIn is striving to create a trusted and reliable networking environment for professionals across the UK and beyond.