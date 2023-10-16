LinkedIn to Lay Off Nearly 700 Employees in Restructuring Effort

LinkedIn, the social media platform owned Microsoft, has announced plans to lay off approximately 700 employees, according to a statement released on Monday. The job cuts will affect various departments, including engineering, product, talent, and finance. This move follows a previous round of layoffs in May, where 716 employees were let go.

The company stated that it is undergoing a restructuring process in order to streamline decision-making. LinkedIn also emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected employees during this transitional period, ensuring they are treated with care and respect.

Despite the job cuts, LinkedIn has seen steady revenue growth, with a 5% increase year over year, reaching over $15 billion for the first time, as reported in its most recent quarterly report. The platform has also experienced continuous growth in website membership, with over 950 million accounts.

However, LinkedIn cited changing customer behavior and slower revenue growth as reasons behind the layoffs. This echoes a trend in the wider tech industry, with other major companies such as Amazon, Google, and Meta implementing mass layoffs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously announced plans to reduce costs laying off 10,000 employees in January. Nadella noted cautiousness among organizations globally due to ongoing economic uncertainty, with some parts of the world already experiencing recession or anticipating one.

As LinkedIn navigates this restructuring process, the company aims to adapt to evolving market demands and ensure sustained growth in the highly competitive social media landscape.

