Is LinkedIn Becoming the New Social Media Platform for News and Insights?

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, is experiencing a significant exodus of users under Elon Musk’s leadership. Content moderation issues, changes to the verification system, and the removal of news article headlines have resulted in a poorly moderated platform filled with violence, disinformation, and propaganda.

This presents an opportunity for LinkedIn to attract users seeking a more professional and reliable platform. Authors Vivek Wadhwa and Alex Salkever argue that LinkedIn has the potential to become a captivating destination for up-to-the-minute news and insights, seamlessly blending into the global business-centric social graph and serving as a comprehensive knowledge repository.

According to estimates Insider Intelligence, X could lose up to 32 million users 2024 due to the recent exodus. However, the influx of new users poses a challenge to LinkedIn’s professional atmosphere. Some users are crossing the line of professionalism sharing personal life updates, which goes against the platform’s purpose of sharing professional updates, insights, and expertise.

LinkedIn is also grappling with issues such as sexual harassment and trolling. Women have reported receiving romantic advances or inappropriate messages on the platform, and trolls hiding behind anonymity target users with offensive comments and messages. Although LinkedIn stated that such behavior violates its rules and urged recipients to report instances, the existence of harassment and trolling undermines the platform’s professional image.

LinkedIn, originally launched in 2003, has grown rapidly over the years. With approximately 950 million users across over 200 countries, the platform has seen increased activity and content sharing. To accommodate this growth, LinkedIn has expanded its capabilities introducing tools like newsletters, a podcast network, and audio events. However, the platform still aims to maintain a professional vibe and prioritize reaching the right professionals with relevant information.

While LinkedIn’s prominence is growing, some users feel that the platform is losing its original identity. Whether this shift is positive or negative for LinkedIn remains to be seen. However, with X’s decline in user trust, LinkedIn has a window of opportunity to establish itself as a go-to platform for news, insights, and professional networking.

Sources:

– Fortune: “Users are Fleeing X in Droves: We Predict How Many It’ll Lose”

– Fortune: “TMI, LinkedIn”

– MIT Technology Review: “X is losing millions of users because of Elon Musk”

– Insider Intelligence: “The Social Media Demographics Report 2021”

– Bloomberg: “LinkedIn Users Are Sharing 41% More Content This Year”

– LinkedIn: “Finding the right balance: Relevance and virality on LinkedIn”