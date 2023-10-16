LinkedIn Announces Layoffs and Focus on AI

LinkedIn, the professional social media platform, is laying off 668 employees across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams as part of a restructuring effort. The company, which was acquired Microsoft in 2016, stated in a blog post that it is making changes to its organizational structure and streamlining decision making. The layoffs are described as a necessary part of managing the business.

LinkedIn is shifting its focus towards artificial intelligence (AI). Recently, the platform introduced an AI-assisted candidate discovery feature for recruiters. Additionally, LinkedIn’s AI-powered collaborative articles have become the fastest-growing traffic driver on the site. The company’s dedication to AI is reflected in its decision to allocate more resources to this area.

This is not the first time LinkedIn has undergone layoffs. In May, the company cut 716 positions and closed its jobs app in mainland China due to shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth. Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn has seen an increase in users and engagement among its 875 million members.

Financially, LinkedIn is still experiencing growth. The platform announced in its most recent earnings report that it has achieved over $15 billion in revenue for the first time in this fiscal year. Additionally, its membership growth has continued to accelerate for the eighth consecutive quarter.

