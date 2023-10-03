LinkedIn Introduces New Generative AI Features to Enhance Recruiting and Jobseeking

LinkedIn has announced the addition of new generative AI features aimed at facilitating connections between recruiters and jobseekers on its platform. With nearly a billion users, LinkedIn is leveraging natural language processing to make it easier for recruiters to identify suitable candidates for their job postings. The new AI-powered features will enable recruiters to ask questions using natural language and find candidates with the required skills, rather than solely relying on education or job titles.

This latest development builds upon LinkedIn’s previous efforts to personalize jobseekers’ profiles using AI tools on the Premium tier. As part of this initiative, LinkedIn is partnering with OpenAI, a company in which LinkedIn’s parent company, Microsoft, has invested heavily. By leveraging OpenAI’s technology, LinkedIn aims to make the job search process more effective and inclusive.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky emphasized the importance of focusing on skills, rather than educational background or specific job titles, when searching for talent. He highlighted that solely considering prestigious educational institutions or companies like Google limits the pool of potential candidates. By shifting the focus to skills, recruiters gain access to a more diverse range of candidates who could effectively perform the job.

LinkedIn’s new generative AI features also extend to jobseekers, providing them with an AI-powered learning coach to enhance their skills. This initiative reflects the increasing role of AI in augmenting various aspects of the job-seeking and recruiting process. X, formerly known as Twitter, has also entered this market introducing a job posting feature for verified users, offering a similar functionality to LinkedIn.

As AI continues to shape professional networking and job seeking, Roslansky stated that individuals in this field should prepare to adapt to the evolving landscape. With technology playing an integral role in simplifying and enhancing the recruiting process, it is important for professionals to embrace the changes and leverage AI to their advantage.

