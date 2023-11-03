LinkedIn Ireland’s Revenues Surged 15% in 2022, Amidst Increased Costs

LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company, the main Irish unit of LinkedIn, experienced a significant boost in revenues, surpassing $5.3 billion (€4.97 billion) last year. This surge accounted for over one-third of the professional social network’s global turnover. However, despite the impressive revenue growth, the company’s pretax profits saw a decline of 43.5%, amounting to $99.5 million (€93.4 million), primarily due to higher costs.

The rise in revenue can be attributed to increased activity across all lines of business within LinkedIn Ireland. However, costs played a significant role in the decline of profits. The company witnessed a substantial increase in the cost of sales and administrative expenses, especially with higher recurring intercompany charges from group undertakings and a surge in payroll costs resulting from a 25% growth in headcount.

LinkedIn implemented two rounds of worldwide job cuts since May, eliminating nearly 1,400 positions. Despite these job cuts, the total number of employees at LinkedIn Ireland increased 449 to reach 2,236. This increase in headcount contributed to the rise in staff costs, which amounted to $322.54 million.

Wages and salaries, combined with share-based payments, summed up to $278 million, indicating that the average pay per employee at LinkedIn Ireland stood at $124,349 for the year. Additionally, the opening of One Wilton and part of LinkedIn’s regional headquarters in Dublin led to increased occupancy costs, amounting to $7.7 million in 2022.

Looking ahead, LinkedIn Ireland faced a legal challenge from the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) in April 2023. The DPC alleged a violation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and proposed a potential fine. In response, Microsoft, LinkedIn’s ultimate parent company, has indemnified LinkedIn Ireland against any potential fines imposed the DPC, thereby alleviating any financial impact on the Irish unit.

Despite the decrease in shareholder funds $5.5 billion, largely due to a return of capital to its immediate parent, Microsoft Ireland Research UC, LinkedIn Ireland’s performance remains crucial to LinkedIn’s overall success. With the Irish unit driving 38% of LinkedIn’s global revenues, which amounted to $13.81 billion in 2022, its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) play a vital role in the company’s growth.

The growth of LinkedIn’s user base also deserves recognition, with a record-breaking increase of 90 million members, reaching a total of 900 million across 200 countries and operating in 26 languages. This expansion was made possible through continued investment in the LinkedIn platform and focused marketing and advertising efforts.

