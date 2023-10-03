LinkedIn Unveils AI-Powered Features to Enhance Job Hunting, Marketing, and Sales

LinkedIn, the popular social platform owned Microsoft, has announced a range of new AI features aimed at revolutionizing job hunting, marketing, and sales for its nearly 1 billion users. These additions highlight LinkedIn’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing cutting-edge tools for success in the professional realm.

One of the major updates is the AI-assisted recruiting experience called “Recruiter 2024.” This feature utilizes generative AI to help recruitment professionals improve their candidate searches. By using more conversational language, recruiters can refine their search strings and discover stronger candidate lists. Additionally, search results will provide suggestions beyond recruiters’ initial criteria, expanding the possibilities for finding the right talent.

Incorporating AI into professional development, LinkedIn Learning is introducing a new “learning coach” chatbot. Initially focused on soft skills, this AI-powered coach offers personalized suggestions and tips to users. Whether it’s advice on effective task delegation or recommendations for relevant courses, the learning coach aims to support users on their professional growth journey.

LinkedIn is also enhancing its marketing capabilities with the introduction of a new AI-powered product called “Accelerate.” This tool streamlines campaign management on the platform providing AI-driven insights. However, it is worth noting that Accelerate is limited to campaigns and data within LinkedIn’s ecosystem.

To cater to the growing demand for B2B sales on LinkedIn, the platform is introducing AI-driven features to assist salespeople. This new tool focuses on helping sales professionals find potential connections and engage in conversations with leads more efficiently. By partnering with OpenAI and leveraging Microsoft’s resources, LinkedIn is tapping into the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to deliver top-quality services to its vast user base.

Overall, LinkedIn’s embrace of AI demonstrates its commitment to innovation and providing users with the tools they need to succeed in the professional world.

