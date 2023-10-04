LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Tools to Enhance Hiring and Business Growth

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has unveiled a lineup of AI-powered tools designed to streamline the hiring process and aid businesses in their growth and connectivity efforts. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, these tools include Recruiter 2024, Coaching Experience, and Accelerate for Campaign Manager.

Recruiter 2024 is an AI tool that aims to expedite candidate search for recruiters. By using natural language and describing their hiring objectives in simple terms, talent leaders can receive candidate recommendations created generative AI. The tool goes beyond the typical top search results from brand-name companies, allowing recruiters to discover high-quality candidates that may have been overlooked. The integration of CRM Connect further enhances the searching process, providing recruiters with a more efficient way to work.

LinkedIn Learning’s AI-powered Coaching Experience offers users real-time advice and personalized content recommendations. By inputting their job title, career goal, and skills of interest, users receive relevant answers to their queries along with follow-up questions for more detailed advice.

Accelerate for Campaign Manager is an AI-powered tool designed to assist in B2B marketing campaign creation. By analyzing the user’s shared website, a company’s LinkedIn Page, and previous LinkedIn ads, this tool provides recommendations for creating effective campaigns.

These AI-powered tools are currently available in a pilot version, benefiting both recruiters and users. By harnessing the power of generative AI, the tools aim to save time while achieving better results. Instead of relying solely on manual effort, users can leverage AI to simplify and enhance the hiring and business growth process.

LinkedIn’s VP of global talent, Jennifer Shapley, highlighted the need for companies to adapt to the fast-changing skills landscape. She emphasized the importance of upskilling and internal mobility, stating that relying solely on talent acquisition is no longer sufficient in the current labor market.

In addition to these new AI-powered tools, LinkedIn has previously introduced AI-assisted search and AccountIQ features to improve its Sales Navigator service. These tools enable sales professionals to build and maintain relationships with buyers, providing crucial account information without the need for manual data gathering.

As AI continues to integrate into various industries, LinkedIn aims to empower professionals providing them with the necessary tools to enhance the hiring process and drive business growth.

Sources:

– LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Tools to Streamline Hiring and Business Growth

– LinkedIn Sales Navigator Enhances Features with AI Integration