LinkedIn Introduces AI-driven Solution to Enhance B2B Marketing Campaigns

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has launched a new AI-driven solution called Accelerate to assist B2B marketers in creating more precise and efficient campaigns. With the help of generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Shutterstock, LinkedIn’s Accelerate recommends end-to-end campaigns and automates optimizations, allowing marketers to reach their B2B audiences with tailored creative content in just five minutes. The solution also uses generative AI in its marketing automation tool, Assist, to provide marketers with recommendations for improving campaign performance.

LinkedIn aims to capitalize on the growing significance of AI in marketing, as 84% of marketers believe that AI can support their work, according to research Censuswide. By utilizing generative AI, LinkedIn hopes to save time in the campaign creation process, ultimately helping marketers achieve their goals more efficiently.

While the effectiveness of AI in enhancing campaign setup remains to be seen, early indications suggest that automation tools like Accelerate can enhance performance. LinkedIn’s existing AI capabilities, such as automated placement and Predictive Audiences, have already shown significant improvements in cost per conversion and cost per lead, respectively.

However, the true test for LinkedIn’s AI-driven solution lies in its ability to interpret multiple data points, including a brand’s previous ads and performance on the platform. B2B companies are advised to strengthen their presence on LinkedIn to maximize the benefits of Accelerate.

LinkedIn plans to expand the availability of Accelerate to other markets, starting with India and Australia, and aims to make it globally accessible 2024.

Sources:

– Adweek: (source article)

– Statista

– Censuswide