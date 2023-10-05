LinkedIn Asks Hybrid Workers to Return to the Office Multiple Days a Week

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, is reportedly asking some employees to return to the office “several days a week” starting next month. This information comes from an internal document seen Business Insider. Unlike other tech giants such as Amazon, LinkedIn’s instructions are specifically directed towards “hybrid workers” and do not appear to include fully remote employees.

In an email to the company’s Global Business Organization, LinkedIn’s Chief Operating Officer, Dan Shapero, wrote, “Starting November 6th, I have asked members of the hybrid team to spend several days a week in the office or in-person with clients during most weeks.” Shapero also emphasized the company’s support for remote employees and mentioned plans to facilitate connection and investment in relationships.

Hybrid workers typically split their workweek between home and the office. However, this email marks the first time LinkedIn has specified how often these workers should come into the office. In the past, there had been no specific frequency requirement.

Shapero explained that the motivation behind this decision lies in the importance of team connections and onboarding new employees, both areas where research on work models supports the benefits of a bustling office environment. He noted that recent research has reinforced the advantages of in-person bonding and the quality of team connections, as well as how individuals adapt to new roles. Shapero believes intentional in-person interactions contribute to increased efficiency, creativity, and innovation within teams.

While other companies like Meta and Amazon have implemented stricter office return mandates, Microsoft, as the owner of LinkedIn, has thus far maintained a more flexible approach with its workforce.

