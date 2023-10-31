LinkedIn Ordered to Stop Ignoring ‘Do Not Track’ Signals

A recent ruling the Berlin District Court has prohibited the social networking platform LinkedIn from informing users that it does not respond to “Do Not Track” signals sent browsers. This represents a violation of Germany’s Unfair Competition Act (UWG). The decision came after a complaint filed the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv).

Do Not Track Signal

A “Do Not Track” (DNT) signal can be set in internet browsers to indicate to visited websites that the user does not want their online activities to be tracked and analyzed. LinkedIn had previously stated on its website that it does not respond to such DNT signals. As a result, personal data, including IP addresses and information about website usage, could be collected and analyzed both LinkedIn and third-party providers for purposes such as analytics and marketing.

The Berlin District Court largely agreed with the vzbv’s claims, ruling that LinkedIn’s statement was misleading under the UWG. According to Section 5(1) of the UWG, it is considered unfair competition to engage in misleading business practices that could influence a consumer’s decision-making process.

FAQ

What is a Do Not Track signal?

A Do Not Track (DNT) signal is a setting you can enable in your web browser that notifies websites and third-party providers that you do not want your browsing activity to be tracked and analyzed.

Why did the Berlin District Court rule against LinkedIn?

The court ruled that LinkedIn’s statement about not responding to Do Not Track signals was misleading and violated Germany’s Unfair Competition Act. The statement created the false impression that the DNT signal was legally irrelevant and could be ignored.

What are the consequences of the ruling for LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is now prohibited from stating on its website that it does not respond to Do Not Track signals. The company must respect these signals and refrain from collecting and analyzing user data against their wishes. Additionally, the court also forbade LinkedIn from automatically making personal profiles public on other websites and applications without the user’s consent.

Can websites ignore Do Not Track signals?

No, websites are expected to respect and honor Do Not Track signals sent users’ browsers. Failure to do so may be considered a violation of privacy rights and unfair competition laws.

Sources: vzbv, Berlin District Court