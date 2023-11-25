LinkedIn Faces Legal Action for Ignoring App-Tracking Settings

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has found itself in legal trouble for failing to comply with app-tracking settings requested users. The Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (vzbv), a German consumer protection organization, filed a lawsuit against LinkedIn for disregarding user preferences regarding app tracking. In a recent ruling, the Landgericht (LG) Berlin determined that LinkedIn had indeed neglected to implement the correct tracking settings, leading to misleading information on its website.

Contrary to LinkedIn’s claims that the browser function “Do Not Track” (DNT) held no legal significance, the court ruled that the use of this method was, in fact, legally relevant. It concluded that the DNT function effectively enabled users to opt out of data tracking. Consequently, LinkedIn was prohibited from disseminating false information about the effectiveness of the DNT feature.

The vzbv sees this ruling as an important message to website operators, stressing the obligation to respect user preferences honoring their rejection of data tracking. However, the court did not mandate that LinkedIn must follow the DNT signal in practice.

This legal action follows a previous judgment in which LinkedIn was barred from sending unsolicited email invitations to non-members who had not given their consent. The court criticized LinkedIn’s terms and conditions, invalidating several clauses, including those making the English version paramount and stipulating that any disputes would solely be handled in Dublin.

Apart from these legal challenges, LinkedIn faced public scrutiny in 2021 when it suffered a data breach affecting over seven million users. Hackers obtained and offered the stolen data for sale on the dark web, potentially exposing affected users to identity theft and other ramifications. In such cases, victims of data breaches are entitled to seek compensation.

FAQ

1. What legal action was taken against LinkedIn?

2. What were the previous legal challenges faced LinkedIn?

3. Did LinkedIn experience a data breach?

4. What should I do if my personal data was compromised in the LinkedIn data breach?

