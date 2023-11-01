LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Enhance Jobseeker Experience

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, is continuing its mission to embrace AI technology launching new AI-powered features for a select group of premium users. These features aim to provide jobseekers with personalized advice and support in their quest for new opportunities.

One of the standout features announced is the introduction of a generative AI chatbot specifically designed to assist jobseekers. This chatbot can analyze applicants’ profiles and the information provided in job ads to generate tailored advice about suitable roles. It can also answer questions such as whether it’s worth applying for a particular position and provide tips on which points to highlight in a job application.

The launch of these new tools coincided with the announcement that LinkedIn has surpassed 1 billion users. Tomer Cohen, the company’s chief product officer, emphasized the increased personalization users can expect. This includes upskilling recommendations, personalized career advice, and actionable suggestions to help users navigate their professional journeys.

To deliver these features, LinkedIn leverages the power of Microsoft Bing, ensuring jobseekers receive timely and comprehensive information about current trends and developments. Whether it’s a query about a trending topic or the need for expert articles and discussions, LinkedIn aims to provide swift and accurate responses from both its platform and the wider web.

These newly introduced tools complement existing AI-powered features available to premium users, such as the generative AI-powered profile writing tool. LinkedIn encourages users to view these AI technologies as co-pilots and assistants, streamlining the job search process and enabling individuals to engage more effectively with potential employers and recruiters.

The implementation of these AI-powered features was a result of LinkedIn’s extensive investment in both OpenAI and Microsoft Bing technology. Lei Yang, VP of engineering at LinkedIn, highlighted the company’s efforts to create a personalized experience leveraging its knowledge of members’ professional skills and interests. The engineering team made significant improvements in response speed while maintaining a high level of personalization, ensuring that LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are valuable resources for users.

FAQs

1. What are the new AI-powered features introduced LinkedIn?

LinkedIn has introduced a generative AI chatbot that offers personalized advice to jobseekers, helping them navigate the job search process more effectively.

2. How does the chatbot assist jobseekers?

The chatbot can analyze applicants’ profiles and job ads to provide tailored advice on suitable roles. It can also answer queries about whether to apply for a specific position and suggest key points to highlight in job applications.

3. How does LinkedIn leverage Microsoft Bing?

LinkedIn utilizes Microsoft Bing to provide jobseekers with timely and comprehensive information on current trends and topics, offering expert articles and discussions from both LinkedIn and the wider web.

4. Are these features available to all LinkedIn users?

Currently, the new AI-powered features are only available to a select group of premium users on LinkedIn.

5. What other AI-powered features does LinkedIn offer?

LinkedIn already offers a generative AI-powered profile writing tool that helps jobseekers create engaging profiles and improve their interactions with potential employers and recruiters.