New AI-Powered Features on LinkedIn: A Smarter Way to Connect with Recruiters

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, continues to empower job seekers with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In an effort to provide users with personalized and efficient job-hunting experiences, LinkedIn has introduced new AI-powered features for a select group of premium users.

One standout addition is a generative AI chatbot that offers expert advice to job seekers. Leveraging a combination of OpenAI and Microsoft Bing technologies, this chatbot can analyze applicants’ profiles and the information provided in job ads to generate tailored advice. Job seekers can now easily ask the tool whether a particular position is worth pursuing and receive guidance on the key points they should emphasize in their application.

To enhance personalization, LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer, Tomer Cohen, shared that members will experience a more customized journey with upskilling opportunities and personalized career advice suggestions. Through this feature, users will receive targeted takeaways and prompts, ranging from recommendations for new skill development to suggestions for professionals in their network whom they can ask specific questions to (LinkedIn will even assist in creating personalized messages to initiate those conversations).

LinkedIn also integrates Microsoft Bing to ensure job seekers have access to real-time and comprehensive information. They can swiftly obtain insights on trending topics through expert articles and discussions sourced both from LinkedIn and other trusted online platforms.

This AI-powered chatbot serves as a companion to LinkedIn’s previously launched generative AI-powered profile writing tool. In March, LinkedIn unveiled this tool, designed to streamline job seekers’ interactions with recruiters taking on the heavy lifting of creating impactful profiles.

The implementation of these new features required robust engineering efforts. LinkedIn’s VP of Engineering, Lei Yang, shared that they tapped into their own tooling, existing OpenAI models, and the platform’s deep understanding of users’ skills and interests to create a highly personalized experience. The engineering team focused on striking the right balance between personalization and response speed, utilizing techniques such as streaming responses, offline data processing, and pre-computation to minimize real-time latency.

With these AI-powered features, LinkedIn reinforces its commitment to empowering job seekers, making the process of connecting with recruiters faster, smarter, and more effective.

