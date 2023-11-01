LinkedIn Surpasses 1 Billion Members and Enhances AI Features for Subscribers

LinkedIn, the renowned business-oriented social network under Microsoft, announced a significant milestone on Wednesday: it now boasts over 1 billion members worldwide. This accomplishment propels LinkedIn into the upper echelon of social media networks, alongside competitors like Meta Platforms. Interestingly, around 80% of new members are joining from outside of the United States, reflecting the platform’s global reach and influence.

While LinkedIn provides a free membership option, the platform also offers subscriptions starting at $30 per month. Subscribers of the $40-a-month tier now gain access to a range of upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features. One of the standout additions includes an AI tool that assesses a user’s profile information to determine their suitability as a job candidate. This feature is particularly useful for individuals sifting through numerous job postings, as it offers personalized recommendations to enhance their competitiveness. LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer, Tomer Cohen, highlighted the profound impact of this AI tool, stating that it empowers individuals to progress from feeling insecure while job hunting to making significant strides in just one session.

In addition to these AI advancements, LinkedIn unveiled a new feature designed to summarize lengthy posts into key bullet points, catering to each user’s specific interests and professional background. For instance, a sales professional may receive a distinct summary compared to a stockbroker, tailored to their respective areas of expertise.

As LinkedIn continues to evolve and enhance its platform, these new features aim to provide users with a more intuitive and personalized experience. By leveraging AI, the social network empowers individuals in their job search process, offering guidance and insights to navigate the competitive professional landscape.

