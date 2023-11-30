LinkedIn’s AI Tool Offers Profile Writing Assistance, But Falls Short on Personalization

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking site, has introduced a new feature powered OpenAI’s GPT-4 model that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to assist users in writing attention-grabbing headlines and “about” sections for their profiles. While the tool aims to streamline the process of presenting oneself professionally, early users have found the AI-generated suggestions to be generic and sometimes factually incorrect.

According to LinkedIn, around 70 percent of users who try the AI feature end up applying the recommended suggestions, either as is or with slight modifications. However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of personalization and the cookie-cutter nature of the AI-generated content. Pete DeOlympio, a marketing director, described the suggestions as “lifeless” and pointed out that his AI-generated version contained technical inaccuracies.

LinkedIn acknowledges that AI can make mistakes and encourages users to review the suggestions for accuracy. The company is working on reducing errors and improving the tone of the AI-generated content. In addition to profile assistance, LinkedIn is also testing and rolling out other AI capabilities, such as personalized feed summaries, post and message writing, and job recommendations.

Despite the potential benefits of AI-based profile writing, users have raised concerns about the tool’s lack of customization options. Some users disliked that the AI highlighted irrelevant items or failed to emphasize important certifications or achievements. Others felt that the AI-generated content lacked personality and uniqueness.

While AI tools like this can be useful for drafting initial profile content, it is important to critically assess the output for accuracy and tailor it to better align with one’s personal brand and professional goals. With the rise of AI-generated content, there is a risk of profiles and other text sounding too similar, potentially making them less engaging for readers.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn’s AI tool offers assistance in profile writing, users should approach it with caution and consider customizing the suggestions to reflect their own style and career aspirations.

