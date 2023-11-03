LinkedIn Releases New AI Chatbot to Assist Job Seekers

LinkedIn, the popular social networking platform owned Microsoft, has recently introduced a new AI chatbot designed to help users in their job search. This exciting development came alongside the announcement of LinkedIn reaching a significant milestone of 1 billion users.

In recent months, LinkedIn has been actively experimenting with AI technology, resulting in useful features for its users. These experiments have already brought us the AI automated recruiter messages and AI-powered profile writing suggestions. Each of these features serves a different purpose, with automated recruiter messages allowing companies to send personalized messages to candidates with relevant skills, while AI-powered profile writing suggestions assist users in crafting their profiles effectively.

Now, let’s explore LinkedIn’s latest addition, the new AI chatbot. Unlike the previously released AI features, this chatbot functions differently and has a unique approach. Its primary goal is to assist users in finding job opportunities that align with their interests and qualifications. Users simply need to provide a few questions regarding job information, and the AI chatbot will deliver responsive answers about the specific job vacancies.

According to reports, this chatbot is based on GPT-4, a state-of-the-art language model developed OpenAI. Microsoft’s significant investment of billions of dollars into OpenAI has allowed for the incorporation of this advanced model into LinkedIn’s chatbot.

Similar to the existing AI features, the chatbot is currently available exclusively to LinkedIn Premium subscribers. Additionally, it is still in the development phase and undergoing beta testing.

FAQ:

Q: How does LinkedIn’s new AI chatbot function?

A: The chatbot assists users in finding relevant job opportunities providing responsive answers based on the questions they ask about job information.

Q: What is GPT-4?

A: GPT-4 is a cutting-edge language model developed OpenAI, which has been incorporated into LinkedIn’s chatbot.

Q: Who can access the chatbot feature?

A: The chatbot is available only to LinkedIn Premium subscribers.

Q: Is the chatbot fully developed?

A: The feature is currently in the development phase and being tested in beta.