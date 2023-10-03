LinkedIn Unveils New AI Features to Empower Users

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has announced a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) features aimed at enhancing job hunting, marketing, and sales efforts. With nearly 1 billion users, LinkedIn is constantly seeking innovative ways to keep its platform engaging and valuable for its users.

One of the major updates is an AI-powered version of its talent sourcing platform, Recruiter, which will assist recruitment professionals in finding stronger candidate lists. The AI technology will allow recruiters to use more conversational language in their searches, providing more accurate and diverse search results.

Additionally, LinkedIn Learning will introduce an AI-powered “learning coach” chatbot. This feature will initially focus on soft skills and provide users with personalized advice, suggestions, and information based on their queries. LinkedIn already offers a vast catalog of learning videos, and it will be interesting to see if the chatbot extends to cover technical skills as well.

In terms of marketing, LinkedIn will offer a new tool called Accelerate, designed to simplify campaign management on the platform. While marketers are increasingly acquiring technical skills, this tool aims to streamline the campaign process and optimize results within the LinkedIn ecosystem. However, its limitations restrict its impact to only LinkedIn campaigns rather than extending across multiple platforms.

Lastly, LinkedIn will introduce AI features to enhance the Inside Sales function, specifically for B2B sales professionals. This functionality will help salespeople identify potential connections and engage with leads more effectively. Although AI-driven sales tools are well-established, this update is seen as a valuable addition to LinkedIn’s platform.

LinkedIn has been utilizing AI for years, incorporating it across various aspects of its platform, from user insights to connection suggestions. However, the integration of AI has become more prominent due to its increasing mainstream importance. Instead of building its own AI tools, LinkedIn is leveraging technology from OpenAI and its parent company, Microsoft.

With these new AI features, LinkedIn aims to empower its users and provide them with enhanced tools to succeed in their professional endeavors.