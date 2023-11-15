How to Discover Birthdays on LinkedIn

In today’s digital age, keeping a physical calendar with birthdays is becoming a thing of the past. Fortunately, social networking platforms like LinkedIn have made it convenient to find out when your colleagues, acquaintances, and network connections are celebrating their special day.

Accessing this information on LinkedIn can be done effortlessly through the mobile app on your smartphone or logging into the platform via a web browser.

To find out the birthday of someone in your network, navigate to their profile page and click on the three-dot menu. From there, select “Contact Info.”

Within the contact information section, you will often find the birthday listed, allowing you to mark the occasion and reach out to the individual with warm wishes.

However, if you do not see any birthday information on a contact’s profile, it is because LinkedIn users have the option to control who can view their date of birth. Either you are not among the chosen individuals with access, or the contact has chosen to hide their birthday altogether.

Maintaining privacy and controlling personal information is important, and LinkedIn respects its users’ choices in this regard. While it is not always possible to view everyone’s birthday, the platform provides an opportunity for professionals to connect and celebrate their milestones.

LinkedIn serves as a valuable resource for networking, professional growth, and building relationships. Birthdays can be a prime opportunity to foster connections and show appreciation for those within your network.

FAQ:

Q: Can I see the birthdays of all my LinkedIn contacts?

A: No, the visibility of birthdays on LinkedIn depends on the individual user’s settings. Some may choose to share their birthday with a select group of contacts while others may opt to keep it private.

Q: Can I change who can see my own birthday on LinkedIn?

A: Yes, you have control over who can view your birthday on LinkedIn. You can adjust your privacy settings to determine who has access to this information.

Q: Is it considered appropriate to send birthday wishes to LinkedIn connections?

A: Sending birthday wishes on LinkedIn is a thoughtful gesture and can help strengthen professional relationships. However, it is important to consider the level of familiarity and the nature of the connection before reaching out.