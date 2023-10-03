LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools to Streamline Recruiting

LinkedIn has announced the launch of several new AI tools, including an update to its recruiter platform, aimed at simplifying the talent sourcing process. The new features will be rolled out gradually between October 2023 and April 2024, with further updates anticipated in April.

Recruiters face numerous challenges in their role, including the need to understand the talent market and identify candidates with the right skill sets. To address this, LinkedIn has focused on enhancing the precision of candidate searches and streamlining the overall sourcing experience.

With over 950 million professionals on the platform, LinkedIn already has access to a vast amount of data. The upcoming release of the recruiter platform in 2024 will utilize generative AI to assist with candidate searches. Instead of relying on complex search queries or multiple filter fields, recruiters will be able to enter their candidate criteria using natural language in a search bar. The AI tool will then create a “project” based on the provided specifications and generate a list of candidates who match the criteria.

Recruiters will also have the ability to refine or expand their search using an AI chat bar. For example, they can instruct the AI to only include candidates who are open to new job opportunities. The tool will also provide personalized recommendations to help recruiters expand their search, such as suggesting additional skills to include in the criteria or considering hybrid roles.

The updated recruiter platform aims to reduce the time spent on candidate searches and help hiring teams identify talent they may have overlooked. Additionally, LinkedIn has introduced an AI chatbot for its e-learning platform, LinkedIn Learning, to facilitate employee upskilling and reskilling.

This development is another step towards leveraging AI technology to enhance recruitment processes and improve talent acquisition. The new tools have the potential to transform how recruiters find and engage with candidates on LinkedIn.

