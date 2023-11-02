LinkedIn Introduces New AI Features for Premium Members

LinkedIn, the popular professional social media network, recently announced that it has surpassed one billion users, with approximately 28 million users in France. In a press release on November 1, 2023, the company highlighted that around 80% of its recent members are from outside the United States, showcasing its global appeal. Alongside this milestone, LinkedIn unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its premium offering.

Premium members, who pay a monthly fee of $39.99, will soon have access to advanced AI tools that enhance their job search and interaction experience. The standout feature is LinkedIn’s comprehensive analysis of a user’s feed posts, instantly providing them with relevant job opportunities with just a single click.

Furthermore, the social network will assess a user’s profile information and suggest if they are a suitable candidate for specific job openings. It can also recommend profile optimizations to increase competitiveness and provide guidance on the best approach for job applications. Additionally, LinkedIn introduces personalized summaries for lengthy publications, tailored to a user’s professional goals and preferences, ensuring they can quickly grasp the key points.

In a strategic partnership, LinkedIn has also joined forces with Microsoft Bing, allowing premium subscribers to receive prompt notifications about events and information that align with their interests. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced experiences to a selected group of premium subscribers, with plans to roll out these features gradually to all users soon.

LinkedIn continues to innovate its platform, having previously announced the use of an automated text generation system for writing short, discussion-provoking articles in collaboration with subject experts.

Overall, these new AI features empower LinkedIn’s premium members providing them with a higher level of personalization and intelligent insights for an enhanced professional networking experience.

FAQ

What is LinkedIn’s new AI feature for premium members?

LinkedIn’s new AI feature for premium members is an exhaustive analysis of a user’s feed, recommending job opportunities that match their interests and preferences with a single click.

What other benefits do premium members receive?

Premium members also receive profile optimization recommendations, job suitability assessments, and personalized summaries of lengthy publications tailored to their professional goals.

What is the partnership between LinkedIn and Microsoft Bing?

LinkedIn has partnered with Microsoft Bing to provide premium subscribers with quick updates on events and information that align with their interests.

When will these new features be available to all users?

While LinkedIn has not specified an exact date, these new features will be gradually rolled out to all users in the near future.