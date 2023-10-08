LinkedIn: Should You Succumb to the Spotlight on Your Personal Life?

In recent months, posts on the global network have been tugging at heartstrings. It seems difficult to escape from sharing personal stories in order to build a professional audience. But is this a drift or a fruitful strategy?

LinkedIn has been undergoing a shift in the past year, with posts becoming increasingly personal and intimate. This is not a trivial matter since this platform, created in California in 2002 and established in France six years later, now has over 26 million members in France in 2023, with 13 million of them being active. These numbers should be compared to the 30 million active individuals in France. Around 500,000 companies now have a company page on this indispensable social network. So, should you get personal to develop your audience on LinkedIn?

There have been numerous examples of personal posts that have gained significant attention on LinkedIn. One such example is Pierre-Louis Le Cabellec, a communications manager, who unexpectedly received 3.5 million views in one week when he shared his journey of recovery after having a stroke. Caroline Mignaux, a “Top Voice” on LinkedIn, has openly discussed her struggles with attention deficit disorder, while Céleste Seara, a healthcare executive at the Curie Institute, has shared her two-year battle with cancer. These personal stories have resonated with LinkedIn’s audience, demonstrating the power of personal storytelling on the platform.

The trend on LinkedIn in 2023 is veering towards personal storytelling, with an emphasis on personal experiences, selfies, and confessions. The boundaries between professional and personal spheres seem to be blurring. According to Arnaud Lacan, an expert in cooperative management and new managerial practices, professionals now communicate their whole selves on LinkedIn, embracing vulnerability and showing emotions. This trend has been described as an “emotional coming out” Arnaud Lacan and as the “visibility effect” Nicolas Maubois, a LinkedIn influencer.

However, this personal trend has certain best practices to follow. The key recommendations include keeping the post brief, focusing on visuals, adopting a long-term strategy, and being cautious of oversharing personal details.

The shift towards personal storytelling on LinkedIn offers opportunities for professionals to connect with their audience on a deeper level. By sharing personal stories, executives can be more relatable and increase engagement with their employees. Professionals should keep in mind that this trend of personal sharing should be aligned with their professional goals and should be a part of a thoughtful long-term strategy.

