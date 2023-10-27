The Changing Landscape of Social Media Usage Among Electricians in Europe

A recent study conducted USP Marketing Consultancy has revealed an interesting trend in the use of social media platforms among electricians in seven European countries, including Spain. While these platforms were initially utilized for external communication and networking purposes, they are now increasingly being used for self-promotion as well.

Over the years, the significance of social media as a source of professional information has been steadily growing. However, what sets this recent development apart is the accelerated growth in the number of electricians who are now adopting social media platforms for professional purposes.

LinkedIn emerged as the most preferred social media platform among electricians, with 43% of the respondents indicating its use, followed closely Facebook at 41% and WhatsApp at 37%. However, the popularity of these platforms varied across countries. WhatsApp, in particular, was primarily used electricians to communicate with manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers.

This shift in behavior among electricians implies that manufacturers and other stakeholders in the industry must pay close attention to social media channels in order to effectively reach this target audience.

Interestingly, other social media platforms such as Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok were found to be less commonly used electricians in their day-to-day activities.

The study also shed light on the main reasons why electricians utilize social media platforms in their professional lives. External communication emerged as the primary motive, allowing electricians to interact with clients and stakeholders. Networking, establishing connections for professional growth, and self-promotion were identified as the secondary and tertiary reasons, respectively.

Moreover, Spain and the United Kingdom were found to have the highest proportion of social media users among electricians, as highlighted in a recent report.

The study encompassed seven European countries, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain.

