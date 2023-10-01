Workplaces Embrace the Power of Dyslexic Thinking Skills

In a world that is becoming increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence (AI), the value of dyslexic thinking skills is being recognized and celebrated. Dyslexic thinking, characterized innovative, lateral thinking and complex problem-solving abilities, cannot be replaced AI.

According to Kate Griggs, founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia, research has consistently shown the immense value of dyslexic thinking skills in the workplace. Dyslexic thinking is now being seen as a perfect complement to AI, as it possesses the unique abilities that AI cannot replicate. This includes soft skills such as innovation, lateral thinking, complex problem solving, and interpersonal skills.

To further promote the power of dyslexic thinking in the workplace, Made By Dyslexia has developed an online course called “Empowering Dyslexic Thinking in the Workplace.” This course, which will be available on LinkedIn Learning from October, aims to empower individuals with dyslexia and encourage organizations to embrace and leverage these valuable thinking skills.

As workplaces strive for diversity and inclusivity, recognizing and harnessing the strengths of dyslexic thinking is crucial. Dyslexic individuals bring a unique perspective and approach to problem-solving, and their contributions can lead to innovative solutions.

By incorporating dyslexic thinking into the workplace, organizations can tap into a wealth of untapped potential. Through this collaboration between dyslexic thinking and AI, businesses can flourish and thrive in an increasingly complex and dynamic world.

Definitions:

– Dyslexic thinking skills: Characteristics and abilities associated with dyslexic individuals, such as innovative, lateral thinking, complex problem solving, and interpersonal skills.

– AI: Artificial Intelligence, the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

