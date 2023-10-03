LinkedIn Introduces Enhanced Display and CTA Buttons for Greater Creator Engagement

LinkedIn, the social media giant, is introducing a new feature that includes Call-to-Action (CTA) buttons to enhance profiles and drive greater creator engagement. This feature will be visible in search results and on in-stream posts. Initially, LinkedIn offered this feature to premium users in April, allowing them to add CTA buttons to their profiles with preset messages. The goal is to increase engagement directing profile visitors to specific URLs.

In addition to profile pages, the CTA buttons will now appear in users’ feed posts as well. This move is seen as an effort to improve the user experience and give creators more opportunities to generate direct traffic. LinkedIn has been actively working to equip creators with the right tools to expand their presence and increase their followers. The company aims to improve post activity and encourage users to spend more time on the platform.

LinkedIn is also embracing the broader Creator Economy trend, even though it may not currently offer significant benefits for creators who rely solely on the platform. While some influencers are earning substantial amounts through social media posts, the majority of users may not experience the same level of success. Nevertheless, LinkedIn’s efforts to create more opportunities for creators deserve recognition.

The company’s commitment to innovation and driving change is evident. The platform has already seen a surge in engagement, with a 41% increase in original content sharing compared to previous stages. The new CTA buttons and enhanced display further empower users to grow their reach and presence on LinkedIn.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s introduction of CTA buttons and enhanced display aims to facilitate greater creator engagement. While success in the Creator Economy may be elusive for many, the platform’s commitment to innovation and providing tools for growth is commendable.

