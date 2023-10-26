LinkedIn Expands Office Space at Empire State Building, While Starbucks Joins In

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has signed a 10-year lease to expand its office space at the iconic Empire State Building, according to a recent announcement Empire State Realty Trust, the building’s landlord. The 143,778-square-foot lease includes the relocation of 118,646 square feet from tower floors to base floors within the building, as well as the addition of another 25,132 square feet. This brings LinkedIn’s total footprint in the Empire State Building to an impressive 526,541 square feet.

Meanwhile, Starbucks, the popular coffee chain, has also secured office space in the Art Deco tower. Signing an 11-year lease for a 24,640-square-foot office, Starbucks will move its sole New York City office from its current location at 370 Seventh Avenue.

While LinkedIn expands its presence in the Empire State Building, the company has faced some challenges in other areas. Slow revenue growth has resulted in recent layoffs of 700 employees in its finance and human resources departments, following a larger layoff of 10,000 employees earlier this year. However, despite these downsizings, LinkedIn’s commitment to expanding its office space demonstrates its long-term growth plans.

The Empire State Building has proven to be an attractive location for both LinkedIn and Starbucks. In addition to its historical significance and iconic status, the building offers a prime location in Midtown Manhattan. The deals signed both companies contribute significantly to the landlord’s strong leasing performance in the third quarter.

With these new additions, the Empire State Building continues to solidify its reputation as a hub for innovation and business activity. The expanded office spaces for LinkedIn and Starbucks will undoubtedly bring new energy and opportunities to the iconic skyscraper.

(Source: Empire State Realty Trust)