LinkedIn Local Manawatū Launch: Building Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn

LinkedIn Local Manawatū is hosting its launch event on October 18, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect with their LinkedIn connections and make new ones. The event aims to help individuals build their personal brand on LinkedIn and is open to a wide range of participants, including businesspeople, job seekers, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

LinkedIn serves as a valuable platform for professional development, networking, and sharing ideas. Ramola Duncan, LinkedIn Local Manawatū manager, emphasizes the importance of determining one’s goals and objectives on LinkedIn, such as sales, speaker opportunities, or thought leadership, in order to make the most of the platform.

LinkedIn Local events, like the one in Manawatū, offer a space for networking, community building, and discussions on industry trends. They also provide valuable insights and best practices for maximizing the use of LinkedIn.

The launch event is supported The Brave Venture, a new business focused on inspiring better humans and better business. According to Chief Executive Lance Bickford, the popularity of LinkedIn significantly increased during the pandemic. As other social media platforms were not suitable for business communication, LinkedIn became the go-to platform. Bickford believes that the platform will continue to grow, considering its relevance to business professionals and the importance of understanding artificial intelligence in the digital landscape.

With the objective of fostering a vibrant and connected professional community, LinkedIn Local Manawatū is a great opportunity for individuals to enhance their personal brand and leverage the power of LinkedIn.