Brigad: Unleashing Talents in the Restaurant and Healthcare Sector

Brigad, a freelancing platform specializing in the restaurant and healthcare sectors, is revolutionizing the way independent professionals connect with establishments in these industries. With the aim of showcasing talent and promoting collaboration, Brigad has partnered with LinkedIn to identify and engage with the right profiles. In an interview with Florent Malbranche, the CEO and co-founder of Brigad, we explore the platform’s journey and its impact on the freelance market.

Brigad’s innovative approach taps into the power of networking and digital platforms to streamline the recruitment process in the restaurant and healthcare sectors. By leveraging LinkedIn, Brigad is able to reach a wider audience of skilled professionals, allowing establishments to find and hire independent experts that meet their specific needs.

“We strongly believe in the potential of freelancing and the value it brings to both professionals and businesses in our target sectors. LinkedIn has been instrumental in our mission to connect talent with demand,” says Malbranche, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in achieving the platform’s goals.

With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive profiles, Brigad ensures that establishments have access to detailed information about freelancers. From their skills and experience to their availability and past assignments, the platform empowers establishments to make informed decisions when selecting professionals for their projects.

