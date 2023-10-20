LinkedIn Unveils Exciting Updates, Including Collaborative Articles and Verification

LinkedIn has introduced a series of updates that will benefit its users in numerous ways. One of the key updates is the increased visibility of Collaborative Articles, allowing users to showcase their insights and expertise in search results. This opens up opportunities for more leads and a growing LinkedIn network.

In addition, Collaborative Articles will now reach users outside of the writer’s immediate network, with LinkedIn actively promoting these articles to individuals who can benefit from the writer’s expertise. This means that users have the potential to become recognized as industry experts through their contributions on the platform.

However, it is important to note that these Collaborative Articles still require a human touch. While search engine optimization (SEO) is essential, it should not compromise the accuracy and integrity of the content. Mark Williams-Cook’s analysis highlights the potential for misinformation when content is solely driven SEO.

LinkedIn is not stopping at Collaborative Articles. The platform has introduced badges for profiles, celebrating users’ skills and accomplishments. This allows individuals to showcase their expertise and stand out from the crowd. Additionally, LinkedIn has adjusted its layout to be more community-focused, enabling users to easily follow and engage with contributors directly from their articles. Noteworthy contributors will be prominently displayed at the top of an article, enhancing their visibility.

Another exciting feature introduced LinkedIn is verification. Users are now encouraged to confirm their profiles through partnerships with reputable organizations such as Microsoft Entra and Digilocker. A verified profile provides numerous benefits, including increased profile views, comments, reactions, and messages. LinkedIn aims to have 100 million verified users 2025, as this enhances the platform’s credibility and helps combat bots and spam.

In summary, LinkedIn’s recent updates focus on quality, relevance, and connecting minds. Users are encouraged to share their expertise and take advantage of the platform’s features to boost their profiles and expand their professional networks. With the introduction of Collaborative Articles, badges, and verification, LinkedIn aims to provide a more engaging and valuable experience for its users.

Source: SMT, Mark Williams-Cook Analysis