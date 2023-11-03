LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Tools to Enhance User Experience

LinkedIn, one of the world’s largest business-oriented social networks, recently surpassed one billion members and is now rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its paying customers. This move aims to enhance user experience and solidify LinkedIn’s position as a leading social media platform, along with Meta Platforms and others. The majority of LinkedIn’s new members, more than 80%, are from countries outside the United States.

In an effort to provide valuable insights to its users, LinkedIn is introducing AI tools to its $39.99-per-month subscription tier. These tools utilize advanced algorithms to evaluate a user’s profile and determine their suitability for specific job positions. This feature will greatly assist professionals who often find themselves sifting through numerous job postings, helping them identify the most promising opportunities efficiently. Additionally, these AI tools can suggest profile adjustments to make users more competitive in the job market.

Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, highlighted the transformative impact of these AI tools, stating that they enable users to go “from what used to be just seeing a job and feeling insecure to being able to make tremendous progress in just one session, all the way to an interaction.”

Alongside the AI-powered job matching feature, LinkedIn also launched a new button that condenses lengthy job postings into succinct bullet points tailored to each user. This tailored approach ensures that professionals from various industries can quickly grasp the most relevant information based on their specific career needs and interests.

By leveraging AI technology, LinkedIn strives to provide its members with valuable insights and personalized experiences. These advancements in AI tools are expected to strengthen LinkedIn’s position as a go-to platform for professionals seeking opportunities worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn is a business-oriented social networking platform commonly used for professional networking and career development.

Q: How many members does LinkedIn have?

A: LinkedIn recently surpassed one billion members worldwide.

Q: What are the new AI tools offered LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn’s new AI tools include job matching algorithms that assess a user’s profile and suggest suitable job opportunities, as well as a feature that condenses lengthy job postings into concise bullet points customized for each user.

Q: Can LinkedIn’s AI tools help improve a user’s chances of finding a job?

A: Yes, the AI tools can evaluate a user’s profile and provide insights on whether they are a strong candidate for specific job positions. The tools can also suggest profile adjustments to enhance competitiveness in the job market.

Q: Is LinkedIn’s AI tool available for free members?

A: No, the AI tools are currently only available to LinkedIn’s paying customers at the $39.99-per-month subscription tier.