LinkedIn Announces Layoffs, Leaving Former Employee Reminiscing

Recently, popular job search portal LinkedIn made headlines as it announced the layoff of 668 employees. This surprising move indicates that the tech layoffs wave might not be over after all. Just a month earlier, it seemed that companies had stopped announcing large-scale layoffs, but recent developments prove otherwise. In addition to LinkedIn, Nokia also revealed plans to let go of up to 14,000 employees.

LinkedIn, known for connecting professionals and aiding job searches, is now flooded with posts from individuals who have been laid off and are seeking new opportunities. One former LinkedIn employee shared a heartfelt note about her departure, expressing how much she will miss her coffee chats with colleagues. Having worked at the company for three years, she was one of the employees affected the recent layoffs.

In her post, the ex-LinkedIn employee acknowledged the challenging day and described her time at the company as “eventful.” She emphasized the various experiences she had, including rotating through different teams as part of the DS rotational program, participating in diversity events as a first-generation employee, and building a supportive network of friends, colleagues, and mentors.

Expressing her gratitude, the former employee thanked her HOLA family for providing a platform for her voice and supporting her through moments of imposter syndrome. She also expressed appreciation for her mentors and colleagues, acknowledging their invaluable support. With a tinge of sadness, she mentioned missing their coffee chats and candid conversations about navigating the complexities of Corporate America.

Reports suggest that LinkedIn employees were taken surprise when they discovered a list containing the names of over 500 employees rumored to be on the chopping block, a day prior to the official announcement. The layoffs affected teams in engineering, product, talent, and finance. In an email to employees, LinkedIn management explained that talent changes are a difficult but necessary part of managing the business.

Although the tech industry had hoped the wave of layoffs had come to an end, the recent layoffs at LinkedIn serve as a reminder that challenges still lie ahead for some companies. It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary setback or a sign of a larger trend in the industry.

