LinkedIn plans to cut approximately 668 jobs

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), is set to cut around 668 positions in its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This marks the second round of layoffs this year, as fewer companies are using the hiring platform and corporate social network.

The company stated in a blog post on Monday that they are “continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure that we continue to deliver value to our members.” However, with fewer employees actively seeking new jobs and fewer companies hiring, LinkedIn is facing reduced demand for its services.

In May, the social network announced plans to shut down its job application in China and cut approximately 716 jobs. Despite these cuts, LinkedIn has seen growth under Microsoft’s ownership, with the tech giant acquiring the professional network for $26.2 billion in 2016. The company reported a 5% increase in LinkedIn’s revenue for the quarter ending June 30th and forecasted single-digit to mid-digit growth for the quarter ending September 30th. Microsoft will be reporting earnings for the entire company next week.

LinkedIn has been working on expanding its offerings beyond networking and job search services. The company has focused on content, learning, and sales solutions, aiming to provide more value to its users. By shifting its strategy and reallocating resources, LinkedIn intends to position itself for future growth despite the current challenges in the job market.

Sources:

– Bloomberg.com