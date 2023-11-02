LinkedIn Reaches New Milestone with Over One Billion Users

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has hit a major milestone. After more than 20 years since its launch, LinkedIn now boasts over one billion users, firmly securing its place among the elite “billionaire” social media clubs that include Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Founded American entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman and Eric Ly in May 2003, LinkedIn quickly gained traction and secured millions of dollars in investments during its early years. In 2011, the platform went public, further increasing its influence and company value. In a significant move in June 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for an impressive $26.2 billion, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the professional networking space.

Last year alone, LinkedIn generated revenues of $13.8 billion for Microsoft, marking a growth rate of over 33% compared to the previous year. However, the business year did come with its challenges, leading to the company making over 700 layoffs. Nonetheless, LinkedIn’s user base has steadily grown over the past decade, with an annual increase of 50 to 80 million users.

To fuel continued growth, LinkedIn is introducing new AI-powered functionalities to enhance user experience. One of the key features announced alongside the milestone is an AI assistant for job seekers, available exclusively to LinkedIn Premium subscribers. This chatbot-like tool aims to facilitate the search for job opportunities, improve profile completion, and help job seekers stand out in a competitive market. LinkedIn Premium subscriptions start at €30 per month, depending on the selected plan.

As LinkedIn enters the exclusive club of billion-user platforms, the company aims to leverage its scale, advanced technology, and vast professional network to provide even more value to its users. With the introduction of AI-driven tools, LinkedIn continues to evolve as a comprehensive platform for professionals worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform designed to connect individuals, facilitate business connections, job searching, and career development.

How many users does LinkedIn have?

LinkedIn currently has over one billion users worldwide.

Who founded LinkedIn?

LinkedIn was founded American entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman and Eric Ly in 2003.

Is LinkedIn owned Microsoft?

Yes, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

What is the LinkedIn Premium subscription?

LinkedIn Premium is a subscription plan that offers enhanced features and additional tools for users to leverage the platform’s professional networking and job search capabilities. The subscription fee starts at €30 per month, depending on the chosen plan.