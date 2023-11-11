Black Cube Espionage Agency Exposed for Covert Video Campaign on LinkedIn

A secretive private spying firm called Black Cube has been revealed as the mastermind behind a hidden video campaign on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. The campaign, which targeted Hungarian activists and journalists before the country’s elections last year, involved the creation of fake profiles offering non-existent job opportunities to connect with the targeted individuals. Video conversations were conducted outside the platform, and excerpts from these interactions were used to discredit non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Hungary.

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, disclosed this information through one of its researchers, Mona Damian, during the Cyberwarcon conference in Arlington, Virginia. Damian confirmed that Black Cube’s network of fake accounts has been dismantled, and the company’s page on the platform has been removed due to numerous abuses and clear violation of LinkedIn’s terms of service.

Black Cube, previously known for its controversial operations on behalf of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, stated that it exclusively worked on litigation and “white-collar crimes,” claiming to operate under legal advice. While the firm had previously denied any involvement in the digital realm, its actions on LinkedIn clearly contradict these statements.

The Hungarian government has not responded to inquiries regarding its association with Black Cube. However, Politico reported that the espionage agency had been accused of interfering in Hungary’s 2018 election undercover agents who secretly recorded NGO leaders in restaurants and released the footage through right-wing media outlets.

The operation conducted Black Cube on LinkedIn began in 2020 and targeted 12 activists and journalists critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. These individuals were secretly recorded during video calls, and the footage was published in pro-government media ahead of the April 2022 elections. Orbán’s government has a history of labeling NGOs and foreign governments as tools of external forces, contributing to his overwhelming victory in the elections.

The full extent of Black Cube’s coordination and the objectives of their campaign on LinkedIn remain undisclosed. However, the exposure and removal of their fake accounts mark a significant blow against covert online influence operations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Black Cube?

Black Cube is a private espionage agency known for its clandestine operations on behalf of clients in the legal and business sectors.

What was Black Cube’s role in the campaign on LinkedIn?

Black Cube orchestrated a covert video campaign on LinkedIn, using fake job offers and video conversations with targets to discredit NGOs in Hungary before the 2022 elections.

What actions did LinkedIn take to address the campaign?

LinkedIn removed Black Cube’s page from the platform and shut down the network of fake accounts due to numerous violations of the platform’s terms of service.

Who were the targets of the campaign?

The campaign targeted 12 activists and journalists critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

What impact did the campaign have?

Excerpts from video conversations were published in pro-government media outlets, attempting to undermine the credibility of NGOs prior to the 2022 elections, which resulted in a landslide victory for Orbán.