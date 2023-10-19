LinkedIn Announces Layoffs Amid Revenue Slowdown

LinkedIn has announced the layoff of 668 employees from its engineering, talent, and finance teams in its second round of layoffs this year. These cuts, which affect over 3% of the company’s workforce of 20,000 people, come as the technology sector as a whole has experienced significant job losses due to the uncertain economic outlook. The layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to adapt its organizational structures, streamline decision-making, and invest in its future priorities.

The revenue growth of LinkedIn has slowed down, going from 10% to 5% year-over-year in the last fiscal quarter of 2023. However, despite this decrease in revenue, LinkedIn has continued to expand its community, which now has 950 million members. The company has also focused on artificial intelligence, launching an AI-powered candidate discovery feature for recruiters on the platform, which has become a major driver of platform traffic and growth.

In addition to these recent layoffs, LinkedIn has also had to make adjustments in other areas this year. In May, the company laid off 716 employees from its sales, operations, and support teams in order to streamline operations.

These layoffs are part of a broader cost-cutting strategy Microsoft, which has included layoffs of 10,000 employees across its businesses this year. However, despite the layoffs, LinkedIn is beginning a hiring process in a new region: India. The company has assured that it will provide full support to all affected employees during this transition.

LinkedIn was founded in 2002 and launched to the public in 2003. It has grown exponentially since then, currently boasting over 700 million users in over 200 countries. The platform has become a major destination for professional networking, job searching, and recruitment.

Sources: Reuters, CNN, CNBC

